President Biden approved the strike against ISIS-K planner

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at the Kabul International Airport, on Thursday, August 26. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden approved the strike against the ISIS-K planner, an official said.

According to a statement from Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, "the unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target."

"We know of no civilian casualties," the statement said.

Reporting from CNN's Jamie Crawford and Oren Liebermann contributed to this post.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with US Central Command’s corrected spelling of the Nangarhar Province.