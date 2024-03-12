CNN —

From children carrying stacks of bricks on their heads in dusty kilns, to youngsters breathing in dangerous dust in gold mines, Lisa Kristine has photographed child labor from South Asia to West Africa.

Ahead of #MyFreedomDay, a day-long student-driven event to raise awareness of modern slavery, she spoke with CNN about her work and its impact.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

CNN: What first inspired your idea to work with victims of modern slavery?

Lisa Kristine: I have been documenting humanity around the world for the last 30-plus years in so many countries and when I first learned that modern-day slavery existed, I was struck by the very idea that I didn’t know. My whole occupation is based on seeing others, and I totally missed it. So it sort of shook up my trajectory a little bit and I began really focusing on modern-day slavery and child labor. Because I felt like, gosh, if I didn’t know it exists, how many others don’t know?

Panning for gold in Ghana, in water poisoned with mercury. Lisa Kristine

CNN: How did it impact you when you first started documenting modern slavery?

Lisa Kristine: When you’re actually on the front lines and you’re seeing very intimately how people are treated and what they have to endure without pause or break frequently and for so many hours a day, it’s pretty heart-wrenching. Especially when you see kids who could otherwise be in school and gaining an education.