Mission Tiger

In India, AI-enabled cameras are sending out tiger alerts in real time

Hazel Pfeifer
By Rebecca Cairns CNN; Video by Hazel Pfeifer, CNN
5 minute read
Published 4:17 AM EST, Thu December 14, 2023
In Madhya Pradesh — known as India's "tiger state" — more than 300 tigers live in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pench National Park, and the forest corridor in between. As apex predators, tigers play a vital role in maintaining the balance of their environment. <strong>Look through the gallery to learn about the other wildlife living in the Kanha-Pench landscape.</strong>
