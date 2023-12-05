TOPSHOT - Sergyi Badylevych (C), 41, hugs his wife Natalia Badylevych (R), 42, and baby in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. - On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Russia claims control on March 2, 2022 of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault. (Photo by Aris Messinis / STF / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/STF/AFP via Getty Images)
A family takes refuge in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Nearly two years after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, civilians remaining inside the country and those who’ve left their homes still need humanitarian aid.

Some 5.9 million refugees from the war-torn nation have fled across Europe while an estimated 3.7 million are internally displaced, according to UN data.

“The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian disaster for all people,” UNHCR Spokesperson Christopher Boian told CNN.

Since the invasion, CNN audiences have donated over $8 million to help the people of Ukraine. But the need persists as fighting rages on.

You can find out how to help here or by using the form below.