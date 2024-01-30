These furry-clawed crabs are causing havoc in Europe’s rivers. Scientists believe they have a solution

Chinese mitten crab -- The Chinese mitten crab invaded Europe and North America from its native region of Asia. Its omnivorous feeding habits significantly reduce the populations of native aquatic invertebrates and plants and it erodes river banks through its burrowing. The crab also damages fisheries and aquaculture by consuming bait and trapped fish, as well as by damaging gear. It is classified as one of the world's worst invasive alien species. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the planet's most problematic invasive species.
mike lane/Alamy Stock Photo
Big-headed ant -- The big-headed ant first spread from southern Africa via ships in the 18th century. It is now found in both tropical and temperate regions, from Japan to Puerto Rico. The ants chew through electric wires as well as seeds, aphid honeydew, and other insects. As they graze, the ants can spread viruses among crops. Native spiders and weaver ants also struggle when this species infests new land.
Peter Yeeles/Alamy Stock Photo
Warty comb jelly -- The humble comb jelly has no brain, stomach or bones. It eats microscopic sea organisms, as well as fish eggs and larvae. Native to the Atlantic coasts of North and South America, warty comb jellies reached the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Caspian Sea during the 1980s, traveling across oceans in the ballast water of ships. In these new waters, they flourished thanks to a lack of natural predators and have been associated with crashes in fish numbers. Dolphin populations, dependent on fish supplies, plummeted in the Black and Azov Seas as a result of the jelly invasion, according to the World Wildlife Fund.