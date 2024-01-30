Call to Earth

These furry-clawed crabs are causing havoc in Europe’s rivers. Scientists believe they have a solution

By Nell Lewis, CNN
Published 4:11 AM EST, Tue January 30, 2024
<strong>Chinese mitten crab </strong>-- The Chinese mitten crab invaded Europe and North America from its native region of Asia. Its omnivorous feeding habits significantly reduce the populations of native aquatic invertebrates and plants and it erodes river banks through its burrowing. The crab also damages fisheries and aquaculture by consuming bait and trapped fish, as well as by damaging gear. It is classified as one of the world's<a href="https://www.iucngisd.org/gisd/100_worst.php" target="_blank" target="_blank"> worst invasive alien species</a>.<strong> Scroll through the gallery to see more of the planet's most problematic invasive species</strong>.
<strong>Big-headed ant </strong>-- The big-headed ant first spread from southern Africa via ships <a href="https://www.iucngisd.org/gisd/species.php?sc=132" target="_blank" target="_blank">in the 18th century</a>. It is now found in both tropical and temperate regions, from Japan to Puerto Rico. The ants chew through electric wires as well as seeds, aphid honeydew, and other insects. As they graze, the ants can spread viruses among crops. Native spiders and weaver ants also struggle when this species infests new land.
<strong>Warty comb jelly</strong> -- The humble comb jelly has no brain, stomach or bones. It eats microscopic sea organisms, as well as fish eggs and larvae. Native to the Atlantic coasts of North and South America, warty comb jellies reached the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Caspian Sea during the 1980s, traveling across oceans in the ballast water of ships. In these new waters, they flourished thanks to a lack of natural predators and have been associated with crashes in fish numbers. Dolphin populations, dependent on fish supplies, plummeted in the Black and Azov Seas as a result of the jelly invasion, <a href="https://wwf.panda.org/es/?11262/Alien-invaders-in-our-seas" target="_blank" target="_blank">according to the World Wildlife Fund</a>.
<strong>Stoat</strong> -- Related to weasels, polecats and ferrets, the stoat is a small but ferocious predator. Stoats have no qualms about attacking larger animals, including rabbits and chickens. European settlers took stoats to New Zealand for pest control purposes, where they wreaked havoc on native bird populations. The <a href="https://www.abdn.ac.uk/news/16220/" target="_blank" target="_blank">New Zealand Government spends millions of dollars each year</a> protecting native birds from stoats, which feast on their chicks and eggs.