Rare photos give a glimpse into the lives of wild cats in Malaysia’s tropical jungles

By Nell Lewis, CNN
Published 4:32 AM EDT, Mon April 1, 2024
Malaysia is home to nine wild cat species, including the Bornean clouded leopard (pictured). Besides the iconic Malayan tiger, little is known about these cat species, but most of them are threatened by habitat loss and poaching.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Pumapix
The flat-headed cat, which is about the size of a house cat, is one of the most elusive cat species and is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). There are few scientific records of it, but it is mostly observed in swampy wetland areas.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera
Malaysia is home to primary tropical rainforest which provides rich habitat for wild cat species.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera
However, this forest has been overexploited for logging and palm oil plantations. Forest cover has declined dramatically, fragmenting habitat and threatening wildlife.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera
The Indochinese leopard is critically endangered. In contrast to other leopard species across the world a large percentage of the remaining individuals are melanistic -- meaning they are dark brown or black.
Panthera/DWNP
There are no population estimates for the endangered bay cat, but it's thought to be threatened by commercial logging and palm oil plantations.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Pumapix
The marble cat, which lives in forested areas, is threatened by logging and hunting, because of the value of its skin, meat and bones.
Sebastian Kennerknecht
Populations of the Malayan tiger have suffered hugely from poaching and habitat loss, with fewer than 150 individuals left in the wild. They are hunted for their bones, meat, skin and teeth. It is hoped that conservation schemes and counter-poaching operations will protect the species from further harm.
Panthera/DWNP
Here, two biologists fix a camera trap to a tree in a forest reserve in Sabah, Borneo. Camera traps have become an essential tool in observing wild cats, estimating populations and understanding how the species are responding to threats such as logging, poaching and agricultural development.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera
CNN  — 

Malaysia’s tropical jungle is one of the most cat-rich areas of the planet. It is most famous for its tiger population, but eight other species of wild cats also roam, such as the clouded leopard, the bay cat, and the flat-headed cat.

These felines have gone under the radar as conservation efforts have focused on supporting the Malayan tiger – of which fewer than 150 individuals remain. But a photo series curated by conservation organization Panthera is intended to give the smaller species their moment in the spotlight.

Over time Panthera has collected a number of images of the different species, taken by camera traps and photographers, which it hopes will increase the public’s awareness of and connection with the less-celebrated cats.

At flat-headed cat is photographed at night, beside the Kinabatangan River in Sabah, Borneo.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera

These wild cats are notoriously elusive and, besides the tiger, understudied. According to the IUCN Red List, the global inventory for threatened species, there are few records or population estimates available for the Borneo bay cat, the marbled cat and the flat-headed cat. Despite this, almost all Malaysia’s cat species are classified as endangered, vulnerable or near threatened, due to habitat loss, poaching and climate change.

Roshan Guharajan, project coordinator for Panthera Malaysia, focuses on the Malaysian region of the island of Borneo, which is home to five species of wild cat. He has worked in the area for more than eight years, yet during this time has only seen the bay cat and the flat-headed cat once in real life. Both were fleeting moments, he says.

Flat-headed cats are the most elusive, he adds. About the size of a house cat, they roam swampy wetland areas, which are harder for humans to access. “We struggled initially at trying to systematically monitor the species,” he says, but recently, his team has had more success after targeting the edge of muddy swamps and lakes with camera traps.

By monitoring the different species, Panthera is hoping to gather information on population sizes, range estimates and the threats that they face.

A palm oil plantation borders tropical rainforest in Malaysian Borneo. Oil palm trees have been one of the main drivers of deforestation in the region, but it has declined over the last decade.
A palm oil plantation borders tropical rainforest in Malaysian Borneo. Oil palm trees have been one of the main drivers of deforestation in the region, but it has declined over the last decade.
Sebastian Kennerknecht/Panthera

It is also working with communities to improve land and forest management. Historically, palm oil and industrial plantations have been a major threat. According to research published in 2018, Borneo’s forest cover declined by 14% in the period between 2000 to 2017, mainly due to forest being cleared for oil palm trees. It notes that forest loss peaked in 2016 before declining sharply in 2017. According to Global Forest Watch, forest cover across Malaysia has remained steady since 2020.

However, clearing forest to make way for tree plantations continues to be a threat, says Guharajan, leading to the fragmentation of wild cat habitat. He hopes that engagement around sustainable farming and conservation could help to preserve the remaining habitat.

Sharing the limelight

Although most conservation efforts in the region have revolved around the Malayan tiger, this is no bad thing, says Guharajan, noting that the species has been particularly targeted by poaching. Tiger body parts have a high market value: their bones are used for traditional medicines, their meat is consumed, their skins turned into rugs and teeth made into jewelry.

Two Malayan tigers caught on camera trap
Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 150 individuals left in the wild.
Panthera Malaysia/DWNP

Due to these threats and dwindling tiger populations, “there has been significant investments into forest management and anti-poaching,” says Guharajan. “By default, that’s bringing a lot of benefits to all these different species.”

He explains that while some of the smaller cat species are not directly targeted by poaching, there are cases when they will be caught in a snare intended for other animals or shot opportunistically by poachers. The wider anti-poaching efforts are helping to prevent this, with conservationists across southeast Asia reporting positive results from their crime prevention measures.

Having a charismatic big cat like the Malayan tiger in the region helps to bring in financial resources says Guharajan, and he hopes that raising awareness of the other wild cats will do the same. The photos help to build “a level of connection” between the cats and the public, he says. However, ultimately Guharajan believes conservation work should not be solely focused on one species. “We have to look at the spectrum: habitats, communities, cultures, climate as well. All can be used to conserve habitats and species,” he says.