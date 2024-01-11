This program is putting young Black South Africans at the heart of wildlife photography and conservation
By Callum Sutherland, CNN
Wild Shots Outreach (WSO) is introducing young Black South Africans to photography and conservation. Look through the gallery to see stunning nature photography taken by alumni of the program.
Faith Motong/Wild Shots Outreach
WSO focuses its work on communities living near Kruger National Park in the north-east of South Africa. It was founded by British former schoolteacher Mike Kendrick, after he and his wife, zoologist Harriet Nimmo, were in South Africa organizing a photography event, and noticed a lack of Black wildlife photographers.
Joia Mcunu/Wild Shots Outreach
WSO runs interactive workshops, taking students on drives through Kruger Park and surrounding parks to observe wildlife.
Leshia Ndlovu/Wild Shots Outreach
This image was captured by Vusi Mathe, a former student who now works as a videographer and photographer across South Africa. He feels that the work created by himself and other alumni is important to inspire more young people in the local community to pursue similar careers.