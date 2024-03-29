African Voices
Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy records at Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Studios, inspired to unite the Black diaspora

Lauren Lee
By Lauren Lee, CNN
4 minute read
Published 5:31 AM EDT, Fri March 29, 2024
<strong>"My Sound"- Stonebwoy featuring Shaggy</strong><br />Though thousands of miles apart, Jamaica and the continent of Africa share a deep cultural bond that has birthed an impressive musical soundtrack. In his 2023 album "The 5th Dimension," Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy (left) featured Jamaican singer Shaggy (right) on "My Sound." The song gained prominence when it was featured on the season 5 premiere of "Love & Hip Hop Miami," and Shaggy is anticipated to perform at Stonebwoy’s BHIM music festival in December. <strong>Look through the gallery for more collaborations that exemplify the cultural bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.</strong>
Though thousands of miles apart, Jamaica and the continent of Africa share a deep cultural bond that has birthed an impressive musical soundtrack. In his 2023 album "The 5th Dimension," Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy (left) featured Jamaican singer Shaggy (right) on "My Sound." The song gained prominence when it was featured on the season 5 premiere of "Love & Hip Hop Miami," and Shaggy is anticipated to perform at Stonebwoy’s BHIM music festival in December. Look through the gallery for more collaborations that exemplify the cultural bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.
<strong>"Unavailable (Sean Paul x Ding Dong Remix)" - Davido featuring Sean Paul & Musa Keys</strong><br />In 2023, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido (left) dropped the chart-topping hit "Unavailable" alongside Musa Keys. The track gained immense popularity, prompting a series of remixes, including one featuring Jamaican dancehall icon Sean Paul (right). The remix's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSlBnAijziI" target="_blank">video</a> has since accumulated over three million views on YouTube, solidifying its status as a viral sensation.
<strong>"Different" - Burna Boy featuring Damian Marley and Angélique Kidjo</strong><br />“Different” is a captivating collaboration between Burna Boy (left), Damian Marley (Bob Marley’s youngest son, pictured here on the right), and Angélique Kidjo, released in 2019. This track merges Burna Boy's Afrofusion, Damian Marley's Reggae, and Angélique Kidjo's legendary influences into a mesmerizing blend of sounds that transcends genres and cultures.
<strong>"Key to the City"- Tiwa Savage featuring Busy Signal</strong><br />Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage (left) collaborated with Jamaican dancehall artist Busy Signal (right) on her song "Key to the City" remix in 2015. The song was featured on the Nollywood film "A Trip to Jamaica" soundtrack. The duo filmed the accompanying music video in Jamaica, which has now amassed nearly <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfnTZLage8g" target="_blank">nine million views</a> on YouTube.
<strong>“Sekkle & Bop” - Dre Skull, Mr Eazi & Popcaan</strong><br />In 2021, Mix Pac Records CEO Dre Skull orchestrated a collaboration between Nigerian Afropop sensation Mr Eazi (left) and Jamaican dancehall maestro Popcaan (right) for the track "Sekkle & Bop." The song amassed an impressive 5.7 million streams on Spotify.
<strong>"Daniella Whine" - Patoranking & Elephant Man</strong><br />Released in 2016, “Daniella Whine” is a collaborative track between Nigerian Reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking (left) and Jamaican dancehall artist Elephant Man (right). Although the song didn't reach a significant position on the global charts , it gained popularity as a club anthem in African and Caribbean music scenes.
<strong>"Hallelujah"- Diamond Platnumz & Morgan Heritage</strong><br />Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz (left) and Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage (right) released “Hallelujah” in 2017. The song merges Diamond Platnumz's bongo flava style with Morgan Heritage's Reggae roots, resulting in a vibrant fusion of African and Caribbean sounds. With uplifting lyrics and infectious rhythms, “Hallelujah” became a hit in East Africa and beyond, showcasing the artists' ability to bridge cultures through music.
<strong>“Wine to the Top”- Vybz Kartel & Wizkid</strong><br />Jamaican Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel (left) and Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Wizkid (right) released “Wine to the Top” in 2017. The song, which fused both artists' signature styles, garnered over 43 million views on YouTube since its release.
8 African-Jamaican music collaborations you should know about
CNN  — 

When Ghanaian Afro-dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy visited Jamaica earlier this year for the Island Music Conference, he made headlines with an impromptu freestyle alongside Shaggy, Sean Paul and Wyclef Jean. But for the 36-year-old, the trip was about more than just performing — it was a pilgrimage.

Arriving in the capital, Kingston, just a week after the US release of the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” the singer linked up with the Reggae legend’s grandson, Yohan Marley, to record new music for Stonebwoy’s forthcoming album. The session was the Ghanaian’s first visit to Bob Marley’s iconic Tuff Gong Studio.

“I’m inside of a legendary monument, and this is a monumental situation right now,” said Stonebwoy as he laid down his tracks, seamlessly alternating between English, Jamaican Patois, and Ghanaian Twi, riffing off other collaborators in the studio.

“It’s emotional, man,” the visibly affected singer said during the session. “It means a lot. I feel like I’m surrounded by the spirits of those who built here.”

“Once upon a time, Bob Marley was probably sitting in the same spot that I am sitting in,” he added. “It’s like a world reserve for music, for consciousness, for somebody who stood up for humanity in his music.”

Jamaican sounds take root in Ghana

Very few have propelled Ghana’s dancehall movement to greater heights than Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla. He is not only one of the most renowned Reggae and dancehall artists across Africa but he also commands the respect and admiration of Caribbean audiences.

For Stonebwoy, there’s nothing strange about a Ghanaian having such a deep affection for music forms that originated in Jamaica.

“As an African, I can relate to anything Black outside of Africa, then it’s ours, it’s for us, and we all share it,” the award-winning artist explained to CNN.

“The influence of the motherland is significant in the formation of Reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean music styles,” he noted, likening the storytelling and style of these genres to Highlife, a West African fusion of traditional rhythms with jazz and calypso.

Jamaican Reggae musician, songwriter, and singer Bob Marley performs on stage, in a concert at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden. He extends his fist as he sings into the microphone, with an electric guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Bob Marley performs onstage during a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, in the late 1970s. The Jamaican reggae star remains an inspiration to musicians today, including Ghana's Stonebwoy.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“It’s the message of the style of music that influenced me to go the direction I did,” Stonebwoy said.

“Highlife music is definitely a style of music that also tells a lot of conscious stories, just like reggae.”

“We can relate, and we love each other’s journeys,” he added. “It’s time for us to continue to bring it together in order to sing one song, like Bob Marley said.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Uncle Waffles performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
While at Tuff Gong Studios, he recalled that the first Bob Marley song he ever heard was “Three Little Birds,” a childhood favorite of Stonebwoy’s often played by his father.

“The Rastafarian communities were in their primes during those times, in the eighties and nineties, so there was that movement across the whole of Africa that was indulging,” Stonebwoy recalled.

“And then, of course, the music flew over to support the ideologies and cancel out apartheid, so like there was an influx of consciousness.

“The energy in which the messages were delivered was so captivating to my heart.”

Inspired by his idol, Stonebwoy embraces the “One Love” ethos, which transcends Marley’s song title. Rooted in Rastafarian beliefs, “One Love” embodies a profound message of hope, unity, and universal love.

In 2023, Stonebwoy was part of a “Buffalo Soldier” remake on Marley’s posthumous album “Africa Unite.” The album reinterpreted Marley’s classics with Afrobeats rhythms, aligning with Stonebwoy’s aim to spread peace, love, and unity through his music.

“It’s all about one love, Blackness, and Africa,” he said.

Stonebwoy, pictured here performing during the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, in 2022, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music.
Uniting the Black diaspora through music

From Afrobeats to reggae, Stonebwoy has worked with musicians including Rick Ross, Beanie Man, Shaggy, Keri Hilson, Russ, Davido, and Angelique Kidjo, shining brightest when mentoring emerging artists.

He has also hosted Ghana’s BHIM Festival for seven years, showcasing African-Caribbean music. Each year includes a cypher for upcoming artists to showcase their freestyle skills, reminiscent of Stonebwoy’s own beginnings at the Kashari Level rap battles on Adom FM two decades ago. And he has consistently supported other artists, even those not signed to his Burniton Music Group label.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Burna Boy performs at SSE Arena Wembley on November 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
“There are a lot of people that I helped release singles, et cetera, without any formal agreement whatsoever,” he said. “I have my platform for everybody.”

As much as Stonebwoy has accomplished, he still hopes to do more, including eventually collaborating with Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

“I know it’s going to happen one day,” he said.

Until then, he has his eyes set on making sure the sounds of the Black diaspora continue to dominate worldwide.

“We have a certain kind of message, a certain kind of tone, a certain kind of voice, and a void to fill,” Stonebwoy explained.

“When you have a seat at the table, you really do have to work at it and go grab it because just like the greatest of greats have ever come and dominated and inspired all of us, the same way we also have come and take a place.”

On April 12, Stonebwoy is set to drop the single titled “Ekelebe,” featuring Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.