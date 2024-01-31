There’s a new category for African musicians at the Grammys. Here’s what you need to know about the nominees

The first Grammy Awards, honoring musical excellence, took place in 1959. Seven years later, Africa had its first winner, when South African Miriam Makeba (right) won Best Folk Record for her collaboration with Harry Belafonte (left).
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
It would be another 20 years before the continent could celebrate again. Sade, a Nigerian British singer (pictured here during a performance at the 1989 American Music Awards), took home the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1986.
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, a male choir from South Africa, won Best Traditional Folk Recording in 1988. The group would go on to win another four Grammys, with 17 total nominations.