Winter storm sweeps parts of the Northeast

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) warned early on Tuesday that the “strong nor’easter” that will impact the Northeast could bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

“The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected from eastern Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley, through northern New Jersey, far southeast New York, and southern New England,” the WPC said.

This region of heaviest snowfall includes the New York Metro Area, which is currently forecast to receive 5 to 8 inches of snow, according to the New York City National Weather Service office.

Some areas are expected to receive up to 6 to 12 inches of snow, especially in southern New England, according to the WPC.

Strong winds are forecast on the western side of the winter storm, with gusts up to 40 mph for much of the Northeast.

As the storm moves over the Atlantic later in the day on Tuesday, strong winds could work in tandem with the wet, heavy snow to cause damage to trees and power lines and cause power outages, warns the WPC.

Coastal flooding is also a concern at high tide on Tuesday, especially for the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, according to the WPC.