Northeast winter storm
Winter storm sweeps parts of the Northeast

Leinz Vales
By Leinz Vales and Deva Lee, CNN
Updated 6:02 AM EST, Tue February 13, 2024

What we're covering

  • New York City and other major northeastern metropolitans are bracing for a surge of snow from a strong and fast-moving nor’easter that is expected to knock out power and significantly disrupt travel, work and school.
  • Some parts of New England could see up to a foot of snow. Boston hasn’t recorded a double-digit snowfall in a single day in over two years.
  • Disruptions to air travel are ongoing, with flight cancellations reported from LaGuardia, Boston Logan International, JFK and Newark airports, according to FlightAware
  • Polling sites across Queens and the Bronx will be open, officials said, as New York holds a special election to find a successor for the disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos. What had been a safely blue suburban Long Island seat for most of the past three decades is, once again, shaping up to be a political battleground.
Weather Prediction Center warns of heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding

From CNN staff

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) warned early on Tuesday that the “strong nor’easter” that will impact the Northeast could bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

“The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected from eastern Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley, through northern New Jersey, far southeast New York, and southern New England,” the WPC said.

This region of heaviest snowfall includes the New York Metro Area, which is currently forecast to receive 5 to 8 inches of snow, according to the New York City National Weather Service office.

Some areas are expected to receive up to 6 to 12 inches of snow, especially in southern New England, according to the WPC.

Strong winds are forecast on the western side of the winter storm, with gusts up to 40 mph for much of the Northeast.

As the storm moves over the Atlantic later in the day on Tuesday, strong winds could work in tandem with the wet, heavy snow to cause damage to trees and power lines and cause power outages, warns the WPC.

Coastal flooding is also a concern at high tide on Tuesday, especially for the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, according to the WPC.

New York City and Northeast metros brace for disruptive heavy snow

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe

New York City and other major northeastern metropolitans are bracing for a surge of snow from a potent and fast-moving Nor’easter that is set to knock out power and significantly disrupt travel, work and school.

Governors in several states, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, are urging people to work from home and avoid non-essential travel amid concerns that blowing snow and heavy winds will create treacherous road conditions.

“Mother Nature is sending her love our way for Valentine’s Day in the form of a massive snowstorm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Ahead of the storm, New York City’s transit authority began preparing rail lines, bridges and subway systems, including outfitting buses with snow chains and positioning de-icing and debris-removal trains for outdoor tracks.

New York City Public Schools will transition to remote learning on Tuesday. Elsewhere, classes have been canceled in several city districts, including those in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, and New Haven, Connecticut.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warned people to “take this one seriously” as parts of the state are eyeing up to a foot of dense, wet snow.

The state’s transportation commissioner, Fran O’Conner, urged residents to stay home and exercise “extreme caution” if they must venture outside.

There is a special election happening in New York today as nor'easter blasts the region

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Veronica Stracqualursi

As an intense nor’easter is set to blast the Northeast, New York is set to hold a special election today to succeed the disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos. What had been a safely blue suburban Long Island seat for most of the past three decades is, once again, shaping up to be a political battleground.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said city officials are “taking the storm extremely serious” ahead of expected winter weather across the city Monday night and into Tuesday, adding that poll sites will be open Tuesday across Queens and the Bronx for the election.

About the election: The expensive and fiercely contested matchup is between 61-year-old Democrat Tom Suozzi, a former House member and a staple of Nassau County politics since first being elected mayor of Glen Cove in 1993, against little-known Mazi Pilip, a 44-year-old Ethiopian-born, Israeli American county legislator.

Suozzi’s brand is still strong; he ran the county during some of its best economic times, before his first election to Congress in 2016. But Pilip, though her ideological bearings remain fuzzy and she has been at times hard to find on the campaign trail, has the prevailing political winds at her back – and the opportunity to both put a stamp on the GOP’s restored primacy on Long Island and emerge as an up-and-coming national figure ahead of the fall’s general election.

Read more about the race that is widely considered a toss-up here.

Boston mayor announces snow emergency and cancels Tuesday's public school classes

From CNN’s Sarah Dewberry
A potential nor’easter set to impact areas of Massachusetts on Tuesday has prompted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to declare a snow emergency, which is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday.

Wu also canceled Boston Public Schools classes on Tuesday as the major winter storm, could bring 7 to 13 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

Wu added that snow could come down heavily during the morning commute, starting early in the morning and continuing through the afternoon tomorrow.

“Please stay off the roads tomorrow, wherever possible,” Wu said during a press conference. “Make plans to be indoors, stay off the roads. It’s looking like it will come down pretty heavily and fast.”

New York City schools move to remote learning Tuesday due to winter storm forecast

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

All New York City Public Schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced on X.

This comes as weather forecast shows winter weather overnight could bring over six inches of snow to the city. Wind gusts up to 40 mph could also hit the city, according to NYC’s emergency notification system.  

“We’re expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning. As a result, all @NYCSchools will move to remote learning tomorrow,” the mayor said in a post.