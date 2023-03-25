A Morgan County, Alabama, man was killed after being trapped inside his mobile home Friday night, according to a spokesperson from the county's emergency management department.

There are still widespread power outages throughout Morgan County after Friday night’s deadly storms, and officials are out working to assess the damage Saturday morning, the spokesperson, Brandy Davis, tells CNN.

Davis said it is unclear whether one powerful storm struck the county, or if two separate storms hit the area Friday night. She added that further information on the type and number of storms is expected Saturday.

Devastating toll of the storms: Mississippi faced the worst of the storms that ripped through the South Friday night, and it accounts for 23 of the 24 storm-related deaths that officials have confirmed to CNN as of Saturday morning.

The man killed in his Morgan County mobile home is the first notice of a death in Alabama that CNN has received from officials.