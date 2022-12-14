As severe weather continues to impact Louisiana and Mississippi, thousands of customers are currently in the dark this evening.
There are 54,413 customers without power in both states, the majority in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.
By Maureen Chowdhury, Tori Powell and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
As severe weather continues to impact Louisiana and Mississippi, thousands of customers are currently in the dark this evening.
There are 54,413 customers without power in both states, the majority in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.
From CNN's Devon Sayers and Amanda Musa
City of Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant told CNN affiliate WDSU that the aftermath from severe weather is worse than when Hurricane Ida hit.
Gretna said her city suffered heavy damage and that half of the city is without power.
"This is worse than Hurricane Ida," she said.
“Houses collapsed, (roofs) are gone, cars (are) turned over… there are power lines everywhere,” Constant said Wednesday evening. “There are live wires everywhere.”
Constant says city council members will meet Thursday to see if they need to declare a state of emergency. Constant also says city hall will be closed to allow for recovery work.
Gretna, part of Jefferson Parish, is on the west of the Mississippi and across from New Orleans.
From CNN's Amir Vera and Jason Hanna
About 14 million people from Louisiana to parts of Georgia face some level of risk of severe weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
At least 22 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday from Oklahoma and Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi, including 17 from Tuesday to 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, and at least five since 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, including in Louisiana’s New Iberia.
In the small Union Parish town of Farmerville, Louisiana, at least 20 people were injured when a tornado struck Tuesday night, Farmerville police Detective Cade Nolan said.
Parts of an apartment complex and a mobile home park in the Farmerville area were demolished, with downed trees and other debris littering a road and fields, a CNN crew saw Wednesday. In speaking with residents, CNN correspondents were told by many that the storm sounded like a train rolling through their homes.
“Every little creak and noise, I mean, it seemed like it was right on top of us,” Beth Tabor told CNN's Derek Van Dam. “It was pretty bad, just hearing … everything flying around and you can’t do anything about it.”
Tabor said her home was “absolutely” damaged in the storm.
Video caught by CNN affiliate WDSU's tower cam shows a tornado moving through the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi in New Orleans:
View the moment, here:
From CNN's Joe Sutton
Officials in St. Bernard Parish are currently assessing damage in Arabi where they say there is "major damage."
“Parish officials have confirmed a tornado touched down in Arabi causing major damage," the St. Bernard Parish Government said on Twitter. "Firefighters and police are assessing the damage. Please stay out of the area until further notice. Thank you."
Arabi is approximately 4 miles east of New Orleans.
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Andy Rose
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said that there was one fatality and several injured after a tornado touched down in the community of Killona on Wednesday afternoon.
"Tornado touched down at about 2:21 today (local time). everything happened really quickly," he said.
Jewell said that residents were alerted via emergency siren and text message alert system after it was confirmed that it was a "touch-down tornado."
“There is one confirmed fatality. 7 or 8 injuries at this time," he said at a news conference
He added that approximately 475 residents are without power.
Sheriff Greg Champagne said the person killed by the tornado was a woman. He added that eight other people have non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the person who was killed was not immediately released, and the sheriff said he do not know the circumstances of her death.
Champagne said the tornado was violent.
“There's a piece of debris on the levee behind you that came from our firing range, 1.7 miles away,” he told reporters at the news conference.
“For the second time in two weeks, we've had a tornado touch down in St. Charles Parish,” Champagne said. “This one created quite a bit of devastation.”
Champagne said St. Charles Parish is reeling from repeated battles with the weather.
“This community got hit really hard during Ida,” he said, adding, “They didn't need this again. I heard some residents saying they just can't catch a break.”
From CNN's Joe Sutton
Authorities in Jefferson Parish are surveying storm damage in their area.
“Our Emergency Management Department is reporting large amounts of damage throughout the area, including: 600 Block of Manhattan Blvd., Gretna Near Hancock, 700 Block of Peters,700 Block of Lydia Ct,” a tweet from the Jefferson Parish Government said.
“Crews are investigating at this time. Further damage still being reported,” the tweet continued.
The parish is asking residents to stay off the roads and warned of downed power lines.
“There are multiple poles and down lines across the area. Please stay off the roads as emergency crews respond,” a tweet from the parish government said.
Over 20,000 are without power across the parish, according to PowerOutage.us.
A tornado warning was issued for the parish this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
CNN’s Devon Sayers contributed to this report
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through New Orleans today.
The governor toured Caddo Parish where he surveyed damage, according to his Twitter.
"Earlier today I toured tornado damage in Caddo Parish, where I shared that I've declared a state of emergency to make sure assets are available for response," Bel Edwards tweeted.
See the governor's tweet, below:
From CNN's Taylor Ward
A confirmed tornado moved through New Orleans around 4 p.m. CST, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado-debris signature was evident on radar and numerous power flashes were seen on tower cameras as the storm moved through the eastern portion of the city. Damage has been reported, but the extent is unclear at this time.
The National Weather Service has not issued a report with details on the path of the tornado yet, but the hardest-hit areas were from Gretna to Arabi.
This is one of 3 tornado reports across the New Orleans metro in the last two hours.