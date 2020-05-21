Cyclone Amphan live updates: Cleanup begins in India and Bangladesh
Indian migrant workers stranded until storm passes
Thousands of Indian migrant workers attempting to return home to Odisha state remain stranded after the cyclone forced the cancelation of special trains to the region, a senior railways official has said.
Migrant workers across India have been out of work and away from home since March 25, when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown came into effect.
Special trains had been designated to take the workers home, but 15 scheduled to run along Odisha's coastal region were suspended from May 19 to 21, railway spokesperson J.P. Mishra said.
“We hope to resume trains for coastal Odisha as soon as the cyclone subsides,” J.P Mishra told CNN.
The local government will loosen some COVID19-related travel restrictions to allow the flow of aid and support for those evacuated from the cyclone's path, Mishra added.
Of Odisha's 809 permanent cyclone shelters, 211 are currently being used as COVID-19 quarantine centers. Schools and colleges have been converted to fill that gap.
India evacuates pregnant women from Odisha state's coastal areas
Officials in Bhadrak, a city in the Indian state of Odisha, have evacuated 218 Pregnant women from the area's coastal villages to health centers, the Indian government has said.
The Indian government said on Twitter that 60 of the evacuated women gave birth on May 19 and 20 under special medical care, as officials braced for the cyclone.
More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from Odisha's coastal areas, the director general of India's National Disaster Relief Force Satya Narayan Pradhan said earlier on Wednesday.
Amphan is weakening as it moves inland
Though Cyclone Amphan is still packing winds of up to 110 kph (68 mph), the storm is weakening as it moves further inland. Right now, it is the equivalent of a tropical storm in the Atlantic or West Pacific and has moved over Bangladesh.
The storm and will continue to weaken and rain itself out over the next 24 hours as it travels northeast toward the Himalayas. The world's highest mountain range will act as a natural barrier, absorbing the storm, which in turn, could result in new snow being formed.
More rain is expected over the next two days, perhaps as much as 100 to 200 millimeters (4 to 8 inches) in Bangladesh and perhaps 300 to 400 mm (12 to 16 inches) in parts of eastern India.
The story's not over just yet: Rain is likely to continue for several days, as tropical moisture is pumped in from the Bay of Bengal -- perhaps as much as 300 mm (12 inches). The risk of flooding will remain high throughout the next five days, especially as the moisture from Amphan that moved up to the Himalayas trickles back down through the Ganges River Delta.
Cyclone Amphan bigger disaster than coronavirus, Indian state's chief minister says
Cyclone Amphan is a disaster bigger than Covid-19, said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the east Indian state of West Bengal.
"The whole of the southern part of the state has been affected. We are shocked. It will take three to four days to asses the damage," the chief minister said Wednesday at a news conference.
"The cyclone has affected the electricity supply and destroyed many houses, bridges and embankments," she added.
According to Banerjee, about 500,000 people have been evacuated to shelters by the state administration.
Banerjee confirmed that at least 12 people have died in eastern India after Cyclone Amphan made landfall there.
It's going to take a while to know just how much damage Amphan caused
It's been more than 12 hours since Cyclone Amphan made landfall as the equivalent of a category 2 Atlantic hurricane near Sagar Island in West Bengal, India, close to the Bangladeshi border.
While the worst appears to have passed, it will likely be a while before we learn the true extent of the damage wrought by the storm -- which is usually the case when cyclones strike in rural India and Bangladesh.
In the past, fallen trees and other storm detritus have made roads impassible. Fallen power lines could complicate relief efforts.
Disaster response officials will likely need to go town-by-town to assess the damage, as heavy rains continue to fall on hard-hit areas.
So far, Indian authorities have reported at least 12 fatalities, but it's very possible that number could rise as first responders get a better picture of what exactly happened after the storm made landfall.
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 12 people and destroys thousands of homes
At least 12 people have died in India after Cyclone Amphan made landfall on Wednesday, authorities said.
All the reported deaths took place in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, according the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee said one of the victims, a girl in the Howrah district, died after a wall from her house collapsed. She did not provide any further details how the rest of the deaths occurred.
Bangladesh Oxfam director, Dipankar Datta, told CNN that thousands of makeshift homes in Bangladesh have been uprooted due to the cyclone. He added that he does not expect the storm to hit the Rohingya refugee camp area near the town of Cox’s Bazaar.
Some background: Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Sagar Island in West Bengal, India, close to the Bangladeshi border around 5 p.m. local time with sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph), according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, making it equivalent in intensity to a category 2 Atlantic hurricane.
Heavy rain is expected to lead to flash flooding across the region throughout Thursday morning. Once the storm pushes inland, it will weaken significantly and the storm is expected to dissipate by Friday.