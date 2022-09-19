Weather
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Hurricane Fiona brings power outages and flooding rain to Puerto Rico

By Matt Meyer

Updated 12:09 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

Flash Flood emergency issued for south-central Puerto Rico

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

Heavy and continuous rainfall from Hurricane Fiona has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for Sector San Felipe and Mosquito in Salinas County, Puerto Rico until midnight local time.

Between 10-15 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 2-4 inches are possible in the warned area. Multiple swift water rescues are already occurring in Salinas County.

The National Weather Service is urging people to "move to higher ground now. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

12 min ago

More than 300 FEMA responders are on the ground in Puerto Rico

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

A large contingent of responders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were in place as Hurricane Fiona reached the island.

During an interview on CNN Newsroom with Pamela Brown, Anne Bink, FEMA’s Assistant Administrator for Response and Recovery said the responders on are the ground working "hand and glove" with the Commonwealth and their emergency management structure.

"Our heart goes out to the residents that are again going through another catastrophic event five years later," Bink said, noting Fiona has hit close to the five-year anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Bink said FEMA’s response is dual-focused, including emergency power generation for critical facilities and ensuring a command and control structure is in place for things like search and rescue, and addressing long-term needs as the island moves into recovery.

"The biggest concern is the life and safety of residents," she said, urging everyone to follow the direction of local officials.

Bink added lessons were learned from Hurricane Maria.

"We were much more prepared," she said. "We have four warehouses now strategically located throughout the island which includes commodities, exponentially larger supplies than in the past. Ten times the meals and water, three times the emergency generator support and more than that, we’re proactively there and well ahead of any storm hitting to make sure that we are coordinating and all of the planning efforts we undertake during those blue skies days can be brought to bear when the rain falls."

13 min ago

Hurricane Fiona causes catastrophic flooding on its way toward Dominican Republic

From CNN's Monica Garrett

Hurricane Fiona caused catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico as it moved just west of Puerto Rico early Sunday evening, heading for the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Many rivers on the eastern side of the island are in moderate to major flood stage. One river in the southeast has risen over 12 feet in less than seven hours and is now over 25 feet. This breaks the previous record of 24.79 feet set in 2017 during Hurricane Maria.

The hurricane center forecast 12-18 inches of rainfall with a local maximum of 30 inches, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Nearby in the northern and eastern Dominican Republic, 4-8 inches of rainfall was expected, with a local maximum of 12 inches possible along the northeast coast.

"These rains will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain," the hurricane center warned.

13 min ago

"This is not Maria, this hurricane will not be Maria," utility spokesperson vows

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

While Sunday's islandwide blackout on Puerto Rico brought to mind the crippling, monthslong outage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, Puerto Rico's main power supplier vowed history would not repeat itself with Hurricane Fiona.

"This is not Maria, this hurricane will not be Maria," Abner Gomez, a LUMA energy spokesperson, told reporters Sunday.

"We will be repairing and restoring electricity, with assistance from local government agencies, to bring power back as quickly as possible," Gomez said.

Local officials also stressed that about 25 inches of rain is forecast with Hurricane Fiona; far less the 40 inches of rain Hurricane Maria brought to the island in 2017. 

13 min ago

Energy officials say it could take several days to fully restore power

From CNN’s Leyla Santiago and Melissa Alonso

LUMA Energy, the main supplier of power in Puerto Rico, warned "full power restoration could take several days," according to a statement Sunday afternoon. 

An islandwide power outage knocked out service for nearly 1.5 million customers as Hurricane Fiona approached the island and eventually made landfall.

LUMA’s statement, in Spanish, says Hurricane Fiona’s winds have caused "several transmission line outages," which are contributing to the blackout.

Conditions are too dangerous for the company to fully assess the situation, but the company says they "are already mobilized, and we will begin our reestablishment efforts as soon as it is safe."

LUMA is asking its customers to remain patient as the storm passes as they coordinate restoration.

13 min ago

Hurricane Fiona plunges Puerto Rico into island-wide blackout

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

There is currently no power in Puerto Rico due to damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, according to PowerOutage.US, which is tracking the effects on the power grid operated by LUMA Energy, the island's main supplier of power.

"Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona," said the website Sunday. A later update stated, "LUMA has reenergized some circuits, however there is limited information, and no numbers on how many customers have been restored."

In a tweet, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the entire electric system is out of service. He said officials have activated proper protocols to repair.

The blackout – which followed hours of progressively worsening power outages – comes five years after Puerto Rico’s power grid was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, leaving many residents without electricity for months.