September 19, 2022 Hurricane Fiona slams Puerto Rico

After pounding Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened and is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are now 105 mph, making Fiona a Category 2 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is steadily strengthening over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Turks and Caicos, a British territory southeast of the Bahamas.

Beyond Turks and Caicos, Fiona is expected to pass near or west of Bermuda on Thursday night as a dangerous Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

The hurricane center noted that Fiona is still producing heavy rainfall and "life-threatening flash flooding" in the eastern portions of the Dominican Republic.