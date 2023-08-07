severe storm threat Monday afternoon

Live

Severe weather in eastern US
There are reports of multiple explosions in the vicinity of critical road bridges linking occupied Crimea with parts of Kherson region under Russian control. One of the bridges reportedly struck connected the Arabat Spit on Crimea's east coast to the city of Henichesk.

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after scored during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Highlights

Women's World Cup

Live Updates

Millions in Eastern US are under risk of severe weather

Aditi Sangal Elise Hammond
By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 3:18 PM EDT, Mon August 7, 2023
beyonce crowd rain split
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip describes 'chaotic' scene at Beyoncé's stormy Washington, DC, concert
01:43 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • More than 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday with damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes possible from Philadelphia to Atlanta.
  • The worst of it will be from the Appalachians into Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC, primarily due to damaging winds.
  • The DC federal government closed at 3 p.m. ET in anticipation of the storms.
5 Posts

DC federal government closes early due to storms

From CNN's Diane Ruggiero

The Washington, DC, federal government is closing early in anticipation of severe weather expected in the region Monday afternoon.

Federal offices closed at 3 p.m. ET and employees were instructed to leave early, according to a notice.

The main threat in addition to thunderstorms in DC is the potential for damaging winds, forecasts say.

About 30 million people are under tornado watches today

From CNN staff

Around 30 million people are covered under four tornado watches stretching from Pennsylvania south to Tennessee.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued tornado watches as follows:

  • Parts of central and eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, southwest Pennsylvania, western Virginia and West Virginia are under tornado watch until 6 p.m. ET. The main impact from the storms is expected to be damaging thunderstorm winds gusts that could approach hurricane-force (74 miles per hour), but a few tornadoes are also possible, according to SPC.
  • Portions of western North Carolina and Tennessee, including Nashville are under tornado watch until 7 p.m. ET.
  • Areas of Northern Virginia, Maryland, and parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania are on tornado watch until 9 p.m. ET. It includes the entire Washington DC and Baltimore metro areas and covers more than 15 million people.
  • Parts of North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia are under tornado watch until 9 p.m. ET. It includes Roanoke, Virginia and Greensboro, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for parts of Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, including Atlanta.

More than 4,000 flights canceled or delayed Monday as storms threat looms

From CNN's Greg Wallace

More than 1,000 flights are canceled Monday – and an additional 3,000 delayed – as severe weather hits the Eastern US. 

The numbers from FlightAware show the most-impacted airport is the world’s busiest, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. More than 250 inbound and outbound flights have been canceled and there have been around 400 delayed flights in Atlanta.  

There are also significant issues at Baltimore’s airport, where one in five flights is canceled, and New York’s LaGuardia and Kennedy airports where there are ongoing disruptions.

Delta Air Lines, headquartered at Atlanta, has the most cancelations among US airlines, according to the FlightAware figures. Delta canceled 276 flights (8% of its schedule) and delayed 471 (13% of its schedule).

Nearly 600 Southwest flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware, and more than 180 have been cancelled.  

The Federal Aviation Administration reported it was slowing flights headed towards New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC area airports because of thunderstorms. It warned of impacts this afternoon to flights from Florida north to New York due to the storms. The FAA said it has limited ability to direct New York flights north through Canadian airspace because of “staffing issues” in Canada.  

Meanwhile, areas from Arizona and Florida get no relief from sweltering heat

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Rob Shackelford

While parts of the East brace for hail and heavy rain on Monday, cities from Arizona to Florida will continue to deal with dangerous heat this week.

“Numerous record high temperatures and record high morning minimum temperatures are likely over the next few days with no end in sight going into the later part of this week,” the National Weather Service said.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in effect across the southern part of the country, from southeast California into Florida, will likely remain in effect “for the foreseeable future as there is no relief in sight to the heat for the remainder of the week across these areas,” the weather service said.

The heat continues to set new records: About 65 records were set or tied Saturday and Sunday so far across cities in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. At least 120 more could be set from Sunday through Tuesday.

Austin, Texas, hit 105 degrees Sunday, marking the 30th consecutive day with a high temperature above 100 degrees.

Albuquerque reached a high of 102 Saturday – breaking the prior record of 98 degrees set in 1995. This is also the hottest August day ever in the city.

In New Orleans – where city officials warned that high humidity levels will result in temperatures that “feel like” 115 degrees or higher – cooling centers were open for residents in need of respite from the heat, officials said.

“The forecasted excessive heat warning for Monday, Aug. 7 will mark the 17th excessive heat warning issued for 2023 so far, beating the previous record of five warnings in 2021,” New Orleans officials said in a news release.

CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman and CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.

More than 120 million people at risk as severe storms could bring large hail and tornadoes in the Eastern US

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Rob Shackelford

More than 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday with damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes possible from Philadelphia to Atlanta.

A potent storm system is moving east after battering the Ohio River Valley Sunday and increasing the risk for severe weather Monday across a large area of the country to the east of the Mississippi River.

The worst of it will be from the Appalachians into Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC, primarily due to damaging winds. Areas from northeastern Tennessee to parts of Maryland and southern Pennsylvania are under a moderate risk, Level 4 out of 5, for severe storms.

An area from northern Alabama into southern New York, including Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Binghamton, New York, is under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe storms. A slight risk for severe storms, a Level 2 of 5, spreads from western Alabama to southern New York, including New York City, Pittsburgh, Charleston, South Carolina, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Wilmington, North Carolina.