Millions in Eastern US are under risk of severe weather

More than 1,000 flights are canceled Monday – and an additional 3,000 delayed – as severe weather hits the Eastern US.

The numbers from FlightAware show the most-impacted airport is the world’s busiest, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. More than 250 inbound and outbound flights have been canceled and there have been around 400 delayed flights in Atlanta.

There are also significant issues at Baltimore’s airport, where one in five flights is canceled, and New York’s LaGuardia and Kennedy airports where there are ongoing disruptions.

Delta Air Lines, headquartered at Atlanta, has the most cancelations among US airlines, according to the FlightAware figures. Delta canceled 276 flights (8% of its schedule) and delayed 471 (13% of its schedule).

Nearly 600 Southwest flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware, and more than 180 have been cancelled.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported it was slowing flights headed towards New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC area airports because of thunderstorms. It warned of impacts this afternoon to flights from Florida north to New York due to the storms. The FAA said it has limited ability to direct New York flights north through Canadian airspace because of “staffing issues” in Canada.