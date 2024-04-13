Video Ad Feedback
Retired general breaks down Israeli defense system
CNN's Abby Phillip speaks with retired Gen. John Allen, former four star general and NATO commander, about the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general breaks down Israeli defense system
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US general reacts to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza town
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We will stay here': Resident returns to Gaza after IDF withdraw
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother of hostage taken by Hamas describes what she knows about her condition
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother of two hostages describes moment they were taken by Hamas
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Every day I ask myself, why am I alive?': Nova festival survivor recounts attack
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent breaks down new IDF report on WCK strike
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jim Acosta to Israeli spokesperson: Did Netanyahu make a bad bet?
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
"Tragedies like this happen in war," Israeli Minister on killing of aid workers
18:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired lt. general on whether Israeli military is exercising the same caution the US would
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Bernie Sanders wants the US to tell Israel
05:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sources: U.S. has authorized more bombs for Israel
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what White House official says Biden told Netanyahu
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this doctor walked out of a meeting with President Biden
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was chained for three weeks': Israeli hostage recounts time held by Hamas
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel struck a van full of foreign aid workers. See aftermath
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN