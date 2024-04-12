Video Ad Feedback
She was kidnapped from school 10 years ago. Hear what she remembers
In April 2014, over 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a school in Nigeria by Boko Haram militants sparking outrage around the world. 10 years later, CNN's Stephanie Busari returned to Chibok, Nigeria, to meet some of the women affected by the abduction and discover that kidnappings have continued unabated.
