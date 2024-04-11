Video Ad Feedback
Survivalist shares how coconuts helped stranded fishermen survive on Pacific island
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with Zachary Fowler, a survivalist YouTube vlogger, about the lucky conditions fishermen faced when they were stranded on a Micronesian island in the Pacific Ocean.
01:04 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Survivalist shares how coconuts helped stranded fishermen survive on Pacific island
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-defense secretary: How Putin may base his actions on a Trump presidency
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The same pattern': 'The Atlantic' writer on Biden's foreign policy
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Yellen discusses national security concerns on trip to China
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what the Japanese prime minister said he wants to do in terms of US-Japan relations
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows police in Ecuador raiding Mexican embassy
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother of two hostages describes moment they were taken by Hamas
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A million bullets': Nova Festival survivors recount horrors 6 months later
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Russian official issues warning about Putin
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent breaks down new IDF report on WCK strike
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli journalist says Netanyahu is Israel's worst prime minister ever
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
French diver takes a tumble in front of President Macron
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Firefighter breaks down as he learns father was killed in Russian strike
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cameras capture violent shaking from massive earthquake near Taiwan
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel struck a van full of foreign aid workers. See aftermath
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Moviegoers in Japan describe feelings about seeing 'Oppenheimer'
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN