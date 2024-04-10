Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky tells CNN the US needs to send aid to avoid Putin from starting WWIII
CNN's Fred Pleitgen interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said Ukraine could lose the war if the United States Congress does not approve military aid to help it resist Russia's invasion.
02:17 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
Video appears to show Ukrainian drone strike on Russian oil refinery
Ukraine destroying Musk's Starlink systems being used by Russia
Hear what Putin said about US court cases involving Trump after reelection win in Russia
Putin's critics have been silenced but the election still matters. Here's why
CNN joins Ukrainian medivac team under cover of darkness
Putin's propaganda machine trolls and scapegoats the US
Ukraine struggles to hold the line facing heavy fire from Russian advance
'He has no idea what's coming': Biden sends message to Putin (2022)
Video shows aftermath of Russian drone strike on Odesa apartment block
This Ukrainian soldier has a message for Washington
Navalny's widow urges EU parliament to pressure Putin
CNN reports from Iran ahead of major elections
Why Ukraine's secret weapon against Russia is becoming harder to use
Zelensky warns that Ukraine will lose people without US aid
Ex-CIA operative: Things are looking very good for Vladimir Putin
