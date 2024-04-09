Video Ad Feedback
Ex-defense secretary: How Putin may base his actions on a Trump presidency
Former Defense Secretary during the Trump administration, Mark Esper, joins CNN to discuss the implications of Congress failing to provide aid to Ukraine and why he says things are "looking a lot better for Vladimir Putin."
World News 17 videos
Ex-defense secretary: How Putin may base his actions on a Trump presidency
Yellen discusses national security concerns on trip to China
Hear what the Japanese prime minister said he wants to do in terms of US-Japan relations
Grandma is fighting to keep her grandkids fed and alive in Gaza
Video shows police in Ecuador raiding Mexican embassy
Mother of two hostages describes moment they were taken by Hamas
'A million bullets': Nova Festival survivors recount horrors 6 months later
Ex-Russian official issues warning about Putin
CNN correspondent breaks down new IDF report on WCK strike
Israeli journalist says Netanyahu is Israel's worst prime minister ever
French diver takes a tumble in front of President Macron
Firefighter breaks down as he learns father was killed in Russian strike
Cameras capture violent shaking from massive earthquake near Taiwan
Israel struck a van full of foreign aid workers. See aftermath
Moviegoers in Japan describe feelings about seeing 'Oppenheimer'
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
