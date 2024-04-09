Video Ad Feedback
Yellen discusses national security concerns on trip to China
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is wrapping up her second trip to China in nine months. The trip is aimed at addressing escalating trade disputes between the world's largest economies as the two sides try to stabilize relations following a summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November.
