Retired US general reacts to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza town
Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that Hamas will view Israel's withdrawal from Khan Younis in Gaza as a victory but predicts that this will not stop Israel from invading Rafah, which is seen as the last stronghold for Hamas in Gaza.
01:17 - Source: CNN
