Former hostage breaks down trying to explain what captivity was like
Yarden Roman-Gat tells CNN's Bianna Golodryga what it was like as hostage after she was taken during the October 7th attack by Hamas. Watch the full report on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper on CNN, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Former hostage breaks down trying to explain what captivity was like
'Every day I ask myself, why am I alive?': Nova festival survivor recounts attack
CNN correspondent breaks down new IDF report on WCK strike
Jim Acosta to Israeli spokesperson: Did Netanyahu make a bad bet?
"Tragedies like this happen in war," Israeli Minister on killing of aid workers
Retired lt. general on whether Israeli military is exercising the same caution the US would
Hear what Bernie Sanders wants the US to tell Israel
Sources: U.S. has authorized more bombs for Israel
Hear what White House official says Biden told Netanyahu
Why this doctor walked out of a meeting with President Biden
'I was chained for three weeks': Israeli hostage recounts time held by Hamas
Israel struck a van full of foreign aid workers. See aftermath
Israeli teen opens up about choosing jail over military service
Analyst: 'Confusion' on Israeli side over aid workers killed in IDF strike in Gaza
See what's left of Al-Shifa hospital after Israeli siege
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
'What else can we do?': Palestinian mother fights hunger with young children
