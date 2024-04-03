Video Ad Feedback
Why this doctor walked out of a meeting with President Biden
CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with Dr. Thaer Ahmad, who volunteered in Gaza, about his experience meeting with President Biden to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
01:52 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why this doctor walked out of a meeting with President Biden
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Moviegoers in Japan describe feelings about seeing 'Oppenheimer'
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
King Charles greets public after Easter service
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows the IDF killing 2 Palestinians and burying the bodies with bulldozer
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scientists discover Everest-sized volcano that was right under their noses
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're shooting!': CNN rides along with private security groups battling to stop gangs of carjackers in South Africa
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch authorities seize cocaine hidden in shocking location
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Volcano erupts under the northern lights in Iceland
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video show Nigerian school children after release from kidnapping
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine destroying Musk's Starlink systems being used by Russia
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Moscow attack suspects dragged into court
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CNN Moscow bureau chief explains why Putin treated intel as 'blackmail'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN