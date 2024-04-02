Video Ad Feedback
Watch Netanyahu's response to killing of World Central Kitchen workers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces "unintentionally struck innocent people in the Gaza Strip" after an IDF strike killed at least seven workers from the World Central Kitchen aid organization.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Netanyahu's response to killing of World Central Kitchen workers
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli teen opens up about choosing jail over military service
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: 'Confusion' on Israeli side over aid workers killed in IDF strike in Gaza
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what's left of Al-Shifa hospital after Israeli siege
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What else can we do?': Palestinian mother fights hunger with young children
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel admits killing 2 Palestinians and then burying them with a bulldozer after shocking video surfaces
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She resigned from the State Department over US' Gaza response. This is what she thinks US should do
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows civilians trapped inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces press ahead with Gaza hospital raid claiming Hamas activity
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's not our call': Doctor fears for his Palestinian patients being sent back to Gaza
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Repugnant beyond imagining': Lawmaker reacts to Kushner's comments about Gaza
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jared Kushner suggests Israel should move Palestinians out of Gaza and 'clean it up'
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN