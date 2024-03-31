Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
CNN's Melissa Bell reports from Jerusalem where anti-government protesters took to the streets calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.
01:22 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows the IDF killing 2 Palestinians and burying the bodies with bulldozer
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scientists discover Everest-sized volcano that was right under their noses
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're shooting!': CNN rides along with private security groups battling to stop gangs of carjackers in South Africa
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch authorities seize cocaine hidden in shocking location
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Volcano erupts under the northern lights in Iceland
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video show Nigerian school children after release from kidnapping
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine destroying Musk's Starlink systems being used by Russia
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Moscow attack suspects dragged into court
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CNN Moscow bureau chief explains why Putin treated intel as 'blackmail'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Americans trying to escape Haiti are facing dangerous journeys
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's response to Moscow terror attack
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A huge shock': Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN