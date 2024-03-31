King Charles easter Sunday
King Charles greets public after Easter service
King Charles attends Easter church service in most significant appearance since cancer diagnosis. CNN Royal Historian Kate Williams reports.
screengrab charles in kenya
Hear King Charles address dark colonial period during trip to Kenya
02:51
royals mental health day
Will and Kate compete with young athletes during mental health workshop
00:56
new british coins 1
UK unveils new coins that will go into circulation
00:36
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Queen Camilla reacts as she plays table tennis as Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron watches as they meet local youth sports associations in Saint-Denis near Paris on September 21, 2023 in Paris, France. The King and The Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th - 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests (Photo by Hannah McKay-Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron go head-to-head in friendly table tennis game
00:42
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. The Princess is wearing a jumper with a sheep motif from the London shop, Warm And Wonderful. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
01:18
customers prince william burger truck
Prince William shocks customers at London food truck
00:39
Anti-monarchy protesters gather near St Giles' Cathedral ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday will mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what crowd in Scotland chant ahead of King Charles' coronation
01:34
royal family buckingham palace 061723
Watch the flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday
02:15
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)
'Insatiable': Royal commentator on what Harry and Meghan chase reveals
02:15
royals american idol
British royal family members make surprise TV cameo
00:58
The Principal Proclamation reading in London's St. James's Palace to officially proclaim Charles as King Charles III, on Saturday, September 10.
Video: See moment King Charles III takes formal oath as King
06:05
king charles queen camilla balcony
Watch King Charles III make first balcony appearance after coronation
02:22
prince harry coronation
Reporter explains where Prince Harry was seated during coronation and why
01:33
meghan composer vpx
Social media mistakes Welsh composer for Meghan Markle at coronation
02:28
coronation protesters thumbnail
'Not my King': Hear why these Brits protested the coronation
00:56
