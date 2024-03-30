Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows the IDF killing 2 Palestinians and burying the bodies with bulldozer
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted killing two Palestinian men and burying their bodies with a bulldozer after Al Jazeera published a video purportedly showing the incident. In a statement to CNN, the IDF said the Israelis killed the men after they approached the IDF's operational area in central Gaza "in a suspicious manner" and didn't respond to a warning shot.
