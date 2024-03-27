mckenzie thumb south africa crime vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How private security groups respond to car hijackings in South Africa
CNN's David McKenzie examines South Africa's rise in crime, where murder is at a 20-year high.
03:27 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
mckenzie thumb south africa crime vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How private security groups respond to car hijackings in South Africa
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colombia avocado drug bust
Video Ad Feedback
Watch authorities seize cocaine hidden in shocking location
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
volcano northern lights iceland
Video Ad Feedback
Volcano erupts under the northern lights in Iceland
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza aid karadsheh pkg1
Video Ad Feedback
Gazans drown trying to reach aid that fell into the sea
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza ceasefire vote
Video Ad Feedback
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nigeria kidnapped vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video show Nigerian school children after release from kidnapping
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
npw musk starlink russia
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine destroying Musk's Starlink systems being used by Russia
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow attack suspects court 02 video thumbnail 03 25 2024
Video Ad Feedback
Moscow attack suspects dragged into court
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin dougherty split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CNN Moscow bureau chief explains why Putin treated intel as 'blackmail'
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haiti evacuations
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Americans trying to escape Haiti are facing dangerous journeys
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin response moscow attack
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's response to Moscow terror attack
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 kate middleton cancer announcement
Video Ad Feedback
'A huge shock': Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanner putin split
Video Ad Feedback
Did Russia ignore US warnings about a terror attack? Hear what intelligence expert thinks
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 Moscow Concert Hall SCREENGRAB for video
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows scene of shooting at concert hall near Moscow
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
notre dame still 3
Video Ad Feedback
They said it could take 20 years, France will do it in 5. See Notre Dame's stunning restoration
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Kill or be killed': CNN speaks with Haitians amid gang attacks
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN