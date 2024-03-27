Video Ad Feedback
How private security groups respond to car hijackings in South Africa
CNN's David McKenzie examines South Africa's rise in crime, where murder is at a 20-year high.
03:27 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
How private security groups respond to car hijackings in South Africa
Watch authorities seize cocaine hidden in shocking location
Volcano erupts under the northern lights in Iceland
Gazans drown trying to reach aid that fell into the sea
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
Video show Nigerian school children after release from kidnapping
Ukraine destroying Musk's Starlink systems being used by Russia
Moscow attack suspects dragged into court
Ex-CNN Moscow bureau chief explains why Putin treated intel as 'blackmail'
Exclusive: Americans trying to escape Haiti are facing dangerous journeys
Hear Putin's response to Moscow terror attack
'A huge shock': Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
Did Russia ignore US warnings about a terror attack? Hear what intelligence expert thinks
Video shows scene of shooting at concert hall near Moscow
They said it could take 20 years, France will do it in 5. See Notre Dame's stunning restoration
'Kill or be killed': CNN speaks with Haitians amid gang attacks
