'Apologize in your next life': Video shows Myanmar pro-government militia torture rebel fighters to death
CNN's Anna Coren reports on videos obtained by CNN that show how torture and killings are being used by the military junta in Myanmar. The junta took control of the country from a democratically elected government in a coup in 2021.
05:28 - Source: CNN
