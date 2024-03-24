Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains why Putin treated US warning about possible terror attack as 'blackmail'
Former CNN Moscow bureau chief Jill Dougherty breaks down how the Kremlin is handling the aftermath of a terror attack at a concert hall in the outskirts of Moscow.
02:56 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains why Putin treated US warning about possible terror attack as 'blackmail'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's response to Moscow terror attack
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A huge shock': Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Did Russia ignore US warnings about a terror attack? Hear what intelligence expert thinks
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia launches massive missile strike on Ukraine
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows scene of shooting at concert hall near Moscow
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They said it could take 20 years, France will do it in 5. See Notre Dame's stunning restoration
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Kill or be killed': CNN speaks with Haitians amid gang attacks
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows civilians trapped inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why some Chinese people are boycotting a popular brand
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Hong Kong locals say about city's second national security law
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can't save': Turkish woman struggles to save amid skyrocketing inflation rates
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sudan's paramilitary forces unleash campaign of terror to enlist men and boys
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Machete-wielding militias in Haiti take on gangs in battle for control
04:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's not our call': Doctor fears for his Palestinian patients being sent back to Gaza
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens after CNN crew arrives to Haiti
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN