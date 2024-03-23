Hear Putin's response to terror attack at Moscow concert

putin response moscow attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement after a terror attack at a concert near Moscow, calling it "barbaric." Despite ISIS claiming the attack, Putin says the "perpetrators" were headed to the Ukraine border before being captured.
