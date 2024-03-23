Video Ad Feedback
What we know about ISIS group claiming responsibility for Moscow terror attack
Despite ISIS claiming responsibility for the Moscow concert terror attack, President Putin did not mention ISIS in his condolence message, instead pushing the "narrative that there is some sort of link to Ukraine." CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports on what we know about the suspects detained for the attack and the ISIS group who claimed responsibility.
04:16 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
