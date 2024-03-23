Kim Dozier Putin Jill Dougherty SPLIT for video
'A definite smoking gun here': Experts analyze Putin's response to attack
CNN's Jill Dougherty and Kimberly Dozier discuss why Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to connect without evidence a terror attack on a concert hall in the outskirts of Moscow to Ukraine.
