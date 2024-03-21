Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces press ahead with Gaza hospital raid claiming Hamas activity
Israeli forces detained Palestinian journalists and health workers in Al-Shifa Hospital, in northern Gaza, after claiming "senior Hamas terrorists" were using the facility to "conduct and promote terrorist activity." CNN cannot independently verify the IDF's statements. CNN's Nada Bashir has more.
04:52 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces press ahead with Gaza hospital raid claiming Hamas activity
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how civilians in Gaza are celebrating Ramadan in the shadow of war
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'No single loaf of bread': These Israeli protesters are trying to prevent aid from going into Gaza
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The human cost': Remembering the children who died in Gaza
06:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli-built road cuts across Gaza Strip
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We have nothing': Children face starvation in Gaza as supplies run out
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour interviews Israeli survivor held captive by Hamas for 51 days
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor in Gaza describes horrors of treating war's wounded
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks to Palestinian photographer who captured the war in Gaza
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN saw what's inside aid packs destined for Gaza, and investigates why they're not reaching civilians
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour questions top Netanyahu adviser on deadly aid incident
13:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN presses IDF spokesperson on firing at civilians seeking aid
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
104 civilians killed trying to access food aid trucks in Gaza, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They are all gone, I have no one left': Young woman's story reveals previously undocumented atrocities in Gaza
09:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden tells reporters this is when he hopes a ceasefire will happen in Gaza
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear father's heartbreaking question after his son was killed
06:12
Now playing- Source: CNN