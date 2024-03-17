Video Ad Feedback
Watch lava flow from Iceland's volcano... again
A volcano in Iceland has erupted again in the country's Reykjanes Peninsula forcing an evacuation of the Blue Lagoon and nearby town of Grindavik. The current eruption is the most powerful in the recent sequence of seismic activity, according to Iceland's public broadcaster RUV.
