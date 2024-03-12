Video Ad Feedback
A scene out of 'The 'Exorcist': Passenger on Boeing flight describes mid-air drop
Dozens of people were injured after a flight from Australia to New Zealand experienced a "technical event" that produced a sudden movement, according to the flight's operator. CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Brian Jokat, a passenger aboard the plane.
04:32 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
A scene out of 'The 'Exorcist': Passenger on Boeing flight describes mid-air drop
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why sailor who became first US woman to race solo around world cried upon return
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN joins Ukrainian medivac team under cover of darkness
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leighton says this move could portend a rift between US-Israel relations
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Royal historian has theory as to why picture of Kate, Princess of Wales, was released
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: There's a silver lining in Arab states' response to the Israel-Hamas war
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kenya has an unusual problem: Too many rhinos
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden drops campaign ad addressing his age
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Home invasion victim had a gun, but 'grateful that I didn't shoot'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian bombs with wings flying into Ukraine
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
14 million people face flood risks in Southeast
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN