CNN analyzed recalled image of Princess of Wales. Here's what we found
Several major news agencies have recalled an image distributed by Kensington Palace showing Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children. The photo is believed to be manipulated. Bianca Nobilo breaks down CNN's initial analysis of the image.
The Royal Family 15 videos
Royal reporter explains significance of Prince William pulling out of memorial service
Prince William arrives at 'British Oscars' without Kate
Prince Harry speaks out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
'This is about how they view their future': CNN reporter on Prince Harry and Meghan's new website
See King Charles's first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
See Prince William's first public appearance since King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Why a doctor says Buckingham Palace should release more details about King Charles' diagnosis
CNN reporter shares what we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson announces cancer diagnosis
'A bit of a surprise': CNN royal correspondent reacts to Princess of Wales' hospitalization
Hear King Charles address dark colonial period during trip to Kenya
Will and Kate compete with young athletes during mental health workshop
UK unveils new coins that will go into circulation
Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron go head-to-head in friendly table tennis game
