Leighton says this move could portend a rift between US-Israel relations
CNN military analyst retired Col. Cedric Leighton and CNN's Erica Hill discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent comment about possibly invading Rafah and how that may affect US-Israel relations.
World News 17 videos
Leighton says this move could portend a rift between US-Israel relations
Kenya has an unusual problem: Too many rhinos
Fareed: There's a silver lining in Arab states' response to the Israel-Hamas war
Gang members in Haiti are asking this nun for prayers
'No single loaf of bread': These Israeli protesters are trying to prevent aid from going into Gaza
How moonlighting as a taxi driver fueled Putin's rise
Video shows Russian bombs with wings flying into Ukraine
Amanpour interviews Israeli survivor held captive by Hamas for 51 days
CNN witnesses high-stakes confrontation at sea between China and Philippines
Mexican protesters break down door at President's palace
Putin's propaganda machine trolls and scapegoats the US
'We have nothing': Children face starvation in Gaza as supplies run out
CNN goes into Haiti's gangland to show the brutal fight for power
Video shows Navalny's mother at her son's casket during funeral
'I am not afraid:' Mourners speak to CNN at Navalny's funeral
CNN presses IDF spokesperson on firing at civilians seeking aid
