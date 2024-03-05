Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine struggles to hold the line facing heavy fire from Russian advance
Ukraine's military struggles to fend off Russia's advance as dwindling supplies of ammunition hamper their efforts on the battlefield. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
03:41 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine struggles to hold the line facing heavy fire from Russian advance
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of Russian drone strike on Odesa apartment block
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian soldier has a message for Washington
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny's widow urges EU parliament to pressure Putin
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reports from Iran ahead of major elections
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Ukraine's secret weapon against Russia is becoming harder to use
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky warns that Ukraine will lose people without US aid
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative: Things are looking very good for Vladimir Putin
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky fires back at Republican's claim about sending aid to Ukraine
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks back at the 2 years of war in Ukraine
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poison politics and the true trigger point for Putin's invasion
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative explains why Putin is 'scared' after Navalny's death
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny's mother claims Russian agents are 'blackmailing' her
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukraine's last moments of defense in Avdiivka
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My hero has died': Russians speak out about Navalny's death
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN