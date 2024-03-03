Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: US policy on Gaza appears hapless, ineffective and immoral
CNN's Fareed Zakaria says, "President Biden should go to Israel and show the country his love for it by speaking these hard truths. He would also show America and the world that he still has the energy, moral clarity, and wisdom to lead."
GPS with Fareed Zakaria 16 videos
On GPS: Billy Joel is making new music
01:00
On GPS: Poland's FM: 'We will not be a Russian colony again'
06:49
Fareed: Tucker Carlson's riff on Russia is really about America
06:20
On GPS: Why anti-Jewish myths are so deeply entrenched today
06:34
Fareed: Conflict is the new normal
05:21
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Fareed: In responding to Iran, the US should take 'The Godfather's' advice
05:31
Fareed: China has taken big steps toward improving relations with the US
05:47
Fareed: Why much of the world worries about a Trump victory
05:30
Fareed: Consider the long-term outcomes of the Israel-Hamas war
05:57
Fareed's take: America has problems. But the world sees something different
05:35
Fareed shares what the 'severest setback' would be for Hamas now
05:32
Fareed's take: Democrats must change course on immigration
05:25
Fareed's take: Ukrainians are determined—but worry about their allies
05:38
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
