Navalny's body arrived at church to clapping and chanting from mourners
CNN's Matthew Chance is outside the church in Moscow where Alexey Navalny's funeral is underway. Hundreds of mourners, who have gathered to pay their respects to the former opposition figure, clapped and chanted as his body arrived at the church.
00:33 - Source: CNN
