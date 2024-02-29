Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian soldier has a message for Washington
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports from the front line of Ukraine where a series of Russian attacks have struck Ukrainian positions along the Robotyne.
03:54 - Source: CNN
