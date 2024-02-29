Video Ad Feedback
Video from Israeli military shows moments of carnage at Gaza food aid site
At least 112 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Gaza after Israeli forces opened fire as Palestinian civilians gathered around trucks carrying food aid, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
03:19 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Amanpour questions top Netanyahu adviser on deadly aid incident
13:40
CNN presses IDF spokesperson on firing at civilians seeking aid
01:38
104 civilians killed trying to access food aid trucks in Gaza, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza
03:09
'They are all gone, I have no one left': Young woman's story reveals previously undocumented atrocities in Gaza
09:29
Biden tells reporters this is when he hopes a ceasefire will happen in Gaza
01:09
Hear father's heartbreaking question after his son was killed
06:12
Video appears to show Israel sending Palestinian detainee to tell Gazans to flee
03:27
Jake Sullivan: Negotiators have agreed on outline of Israel-Hamas hostage deal
01:46
'Disconnected from reality': Hostage coordinator on Hamas' demands
03:43
Video appears to show partially collapsed Gaza hospital after direct hit
02:45
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
01:25
Video shows dramatic moment two Israeli hostages were taken to safety
03:01
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
04:26
'A bird in heaven': Grandfather cradles 7-year-old granddaughter killed in southern Gaza
03:56
Palestinian American stabbing victim describes how attacker singled him out
02:31
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
03:16
