Video Ad Feedback
104 civilians killed trying to access food aid trucks in Gaza, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza
CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports at least 104 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Gaza after Israeli forces opened fire as they were waiting for food, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces said "the incident is under review."
03:09 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
104 civilians killed trying to access food aid trucks in Gaza, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They are all gone, I have no one left': Young woman's story reveals previously undocumented atrocities in Gaza
09:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden tells reporters this is when he hopes a ceasefire will happen in Gaza
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear father's heartbreaking question after his son was killed
06:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Israel sending Palestinian detainee to tell Gazans to flee
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Sullivan: Negotiators have agreed on outline of Israel-Hamas hostage deal
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Disconnected from reality': Hostage coordinator on Hamas' demands
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show partially collapsed Gaza hospital after direct hit
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows dramatic moment two Israeli hostages were taken to safety
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A bird in heaven': Grandfather cradles 7-year-old granddaughter killed in southern Gaza
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian American stabbing victim describes how attacker singled him out
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why 9-year-old used code words to describe her time in Hamas captivity
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN