Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Coons: U.S. should airlift aid into Gaza if Israel will not open more land routes
Sen. Chris Coons says the U.S. "should begin delivering humanitarian aid directly into Gaza by airdrop or sealift" if Israel does not "open up more routes of access."
08:54 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Coons: U.S. should airlift aid into Gaza if Israel will not open more land routes
08:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magician's most famous illusion
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shorts and shirts added to beloved children's books amid Florida book bans
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck reviews from both Elon Musk fans and haters
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Taylor Swift's heartwarming surprise for 9-year-old with brain cancer
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare experience at Death Valley National Park
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN