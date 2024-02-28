Video Ad Feedback
Popular ski resort has no snow this year. See the scene
The Campo Felice ski resort in Italy's Apennine Mountains is facing a major crisis due to climate change. CNN's Barbie Nadeau has more.
03:09 - Source: CNN
