missing sydney couple luke davies jesse baird pkg thumb vpx
Australian police find bodies in search for missing couple
Australian police have found two bodies in the search for a missing couple allegedly killed by a police officer. CNN's affiliate Nine News reports.
03:11 - Source: Nine News
World News 16 videos
03:11
- Source: Nine News
deep sea discovery chile vpx
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
- Source: CNN
bolsonaro rally sao paulo brazil hnk vpx_00004119.png
Thousands rally in support of Bolsonaro amid legal probe. See the scene
01:32
- Source: CNN
plymouth wwii bomb thumb
See unexploded WWII bomb discovered in residential garden
00:48
- Source: CNN
BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - MARCH 05: Ukrainian medic "Doc" with the 28th Brigade runs through a partially dug trench along the frontline on March 05, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. The Ukrainian Army medic, an Odessa dentist in civilian life, said was a guitarist in band Uragan Metal for 13 years before he joined the Army following the Russian invasion. Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Situation critical as aid delay leaves Ukraine outmanned and outgunned
02:42
- Source: CNN
Fareed's Take 0225 vpx
Fareed: Conflict is the new normal
05:21
- Source: CNN
Putin headshot Getty
Ex-CIA operative: Things are looking very good for Vladimir Putin
01:45
- Source: CNN
Mexico City Valdés pkg
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
- Source: CNN
Yet Oleksandr
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
- Source: CNN
Putin Navalny split
Ex-CIA operative explains why Putin is 'scared' after Navalny's death
01:12
- Source: CNN
putin xi split
Xi takes a page from Putin as he vows to control Taiwan
02:39
- Source: CNN
Russia Spy Plane SCEENGRAB
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
- Source: CNN
palestinian americans marquardt vpx
Two 17-year-old Americans killed in West Bank in similar circumstances. Their families want answers
04:35
- Source: CNN
03 BA Mosquitoes
See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires
00:45
- Source: CNN
myanmar junta fighters surrender
Myanmar rebels claim video shows military soldiers surrendering (2023)
02:29
- Source: CNN
Ksenia Karelina
What we know about woman arrested in Russia after donating to Ukraine
01:50
- Source: CNN