Zelenksy/Collins intv
Video Ad Feedback
Trump won't say if he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war. See Zelensky's reaction
Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky says former President Donald Trump will be "against Americans" if he chooses to support Russia over Ukraine. Watch "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" February 26, 2024 at 9pm ET on CNN for the full interview.
00:57 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Zelenksy/Collins intv
Video Ad Feedback
Trump won't say if he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war. See Zelensky's reaction
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky iso collins intvu alt
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky warns that Ukraine will lose people without US aid
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin headshot Getty
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative: Things are looking very good for Vladimir Putin
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky and Collins
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky fires back at Republican's claim about sending aid to Ukraine
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yet Oleksandr
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Ukrainian flag flies in a damaged residential area in the city of Borodianka, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. In Borodyanka in the Kiev region, rescuers pulled out the bodies of 41 dead from under the rubble. This was reported by the press center of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. (Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks back at the 2 years of war in Ukraine
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Viktor Yushchenko
Video Ad Feedback
Poison politics and the true trigger point for Putin's invasion
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia Spy Plane SCEENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Navalny split
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative explains why Putin is 'scared' after Navalny's death
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OPP NAVALNY 2
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny's mother claims Russian agents are 'blackmailing' her
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
aftermath avdiivka ukraine russia vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukraine's last moments of defense in Avdiivka
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
navalny mourners
Video Ad Feedback
'My hero has died': Russians speak out about Navalny's death
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia india oil tankers
Video Ad Feedback
Here's how Russian oil is making its way to the US
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
col cedric leighton SCREENGRAB February 17 2024
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains what Russia may do next after taking Avdiivka
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden February 17 2024 SCREENGRAB 01
Video Ad Feedback
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky munich conference
Video Ad Feedback
Why Zelensky believes there aren't any European countries ready for invasion
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN