Trump won't say if he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war. See Zelensky's reaction
Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky says former President Donald Trump will be "against Americans" if he chooses to support Russia over Ukraine. Watch "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" February 26, 2024 at 9pm ET on CNN for the full interview.
